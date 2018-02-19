P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KCPC obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 19 Feb 2018
Kuwait Co for Process Plant Const and Contr announced that Central Bank of Kuwait approved, on February 15, 2018, KCPC's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
