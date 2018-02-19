P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

FACIL obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 19 Feb 2018
Commercial Facilities Company announced that Central Bank of Kuwait approved, on February 15, 2018, FACIL's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Commercial Facilities Company FACIL    19 Feb 2018      182.00     0.00
