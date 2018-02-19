Danah announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 18 Feb 2018 Danah Al Safat Foodstuff Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on February 15, 2018. Shareholders approved to write off Accumulated Losses amounting to KD 957,543 as of September 30, 2017 using full KD 14,452 balance of Optional Reserve and full KD 241,625 balance of Mandatory Reserve as well as KD 701,466 of Premium. Shareholders also approved to reduce capital by 48.48% from KD 28,875,000 to KD 14,875,000 by cancelling 140 Mill excessive shares and refund nominal value to registered shareholders as of April 3, 2018. Distribution is scheduled on April 26, 2018. Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.