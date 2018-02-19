P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

OOREDOO holds a General meeting on March 7, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 18 Feb 2018
National Mobile Telecommunications Co. holds a General meeting on March 7, 2018 to discuss recommendation to distribute 70 Fils cash dividends per share.
OOREDOO    19 Feb 2018      1025.00     -1.00
More News of OOREDOO
OOREDOO holds a Board meeting on February 5, 2018 (KSE) - 22 Jan 2018
OOREDOO commences dividend distribution on March 23, 2017 (KSE) - 20 Mar 2017
OOREDOO announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 19 Mar 2017
OOREDOO holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 19, 2017 (KSE) - 01 Mar 2017
OOREDOO announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 21 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for OOREDOO (KSE) - 25 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for OOREDOO (KSE) - 26 Apr 2016
OOREDOO acquires FASTtelco (KSE) - 30 Mar 2016
OOREDOO commences dividend distribution effective March 31, 2016 (KSE) - 28 Mar 2016
