IPG announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 13 Feb 2018
Independent Petroleum Group Co. announced results of General meeting held on February 13, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 30 Fils cash dividends per share.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
