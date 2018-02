ARKAN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 21, 2018 (KSE) Date: 11 Feb 2018 Arkan Al-Kuwait Real Estate Co holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General on February 21, 2018 to discuss recommendation to distribute 8 Fils cash dividends per share, elect a Complementary Board Member and add a clause to the Company Statute pertaining to Treasury Shares.