EDU obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 07 Feb 2018
Educational Holding Group announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on February 6, 2018, EDU's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More News of EDU
EDU obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 07 Feb 2018
EDU announces Board list (KSE) - 29 Jan 2018
EDU announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 25 Jan 2018
EDU holds a Board meeting on January 14, 2018 (KSE) - 10 Jan 2018
EDU holds a General meeting on January 25, 2017 (KSE) - 25 Dec 2017
EDU announces resignation of a number of Board Members (KSE) - 04 Dec 2017
EDU announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 29 Nov 2017
EDU holds a Board meeting on November 28, 2017 (KSE) - 26 Nov 2017
EDU announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 05 Oct 2017
EDU holds a Board meeting on October 4, 2017 (KSE) - 03 Oct 2017
