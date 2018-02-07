P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ZAIN holds a Board meeting on February 7, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 07 Feb 2018
Mobile Telecommunications Company holds a Board meeting on February 7, 2018 to discuss financial results of year ended on December 31, 2017.
