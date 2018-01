Danah holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 15, 2018 (KSE) Date: 29 Jan 2018 Danah Al Safat Foodstuff Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 15, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss reducing capital by 48.48% from KD 28,875,000 to KD 14,875,000. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.