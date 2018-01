EDU announces Board list (KSE) Date: 29 Jan 2018 Educational Holding Group announced formation of Board of Directors elected during Board meeting of January 28, 2018 as follows:

Mr. Muhammad Abdul Aziz Ali Al Bahr - Chairman

Mr. Nawwaf Arhama Salem Arhama - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Ahmad Jassem Al Qamar - Member

Mr. Anass Abdul Rahman Al Assoussy - Member

Mr. Abdul Aziz Meshaan Al Khaledi - Member