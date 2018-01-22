INOVEST holds a General meeting on February 12, 2018 (KSE) Date: 22 Jan 2018 INOVEST holds a General meeting on February 12, 2018 to discuss accepting resignation of Members of the Board which resolved on December 14, 2017. Shareholders shall also discuss raising number of Board Members from 5 to 7 and elect new Board Members for next 3-year round.