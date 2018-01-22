P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NOOR announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 22 Jan 2018
Noor Financial Investment announced results of General meeting held on January 22, 2018. Shareholders approved the issuance of bonds or Sukuk up to the authorized limit in Kuwait or abroad.
NOOR announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 22 Jan 2018
