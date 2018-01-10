P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MENA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 10 Jan 2018
MENA Real Estate Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on January 10, 2018. Shareholders approved to increase capital from KD 8,245,181 to KD 15,299,636 through issuance of 70,544,557 share at a nominal value of 100 Fils per share as well as a premium of 33.535 Fils. Said shares shall be allocated in favor of shareholders of Capital Holding Co. who are willing to give away their shares in favor of Mena Real Estate Company at 0.465 shares of MENA against 1 share of Capital Holding Co. Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.  
More » MENA Real Estate Company MENA    10 Jan 2018      18.10     0.10
Advertisement
More News of MENA
MENA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 10 Jan 2018
MENA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 10, 2018 (KSE) - 11 Dec 2017
MENA announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 22 Nov 2017
MENA holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Nov 2017
MENA holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on November 22, 2017 (KSE) - 06 Nov 2017
MENA announces resignation of two Board Members (KSE) - 29 Jun 2017
MENA holds a Board meeting on February 8, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Feb 2017
MENA's results of 1st quarter ended on June 30, 2016 (KSE) - 09 Aug 2016
MENA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 29 Jun 2016
MENA holds its AGM on June 29, 2016 (KSE) - 13 Jun 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center