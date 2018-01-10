MENA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 10 Jan 2018 MENA Real Estate Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on January 10, 2018. Shareholders approved to increase capital from KD 8,245,181 to KD 15,299,636 through issuance of 70,544,557 share at a nominal value of 100 Fils per share as well as a premium of 33.535 Fils. Said shares shall be allocated in favor of shareholders of Capital Holding Co. who are willing to give away their shares in favor of Mena Real Estate Company at 0.465 shares of MENA against 1 share of Capital Holding Co. Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.