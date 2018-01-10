P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ASIYA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 31, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 10 Jan 2018
Asiya Capital Investments Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 31, 2018 to discuss reducing capital from KD 80 Mill to KD 65,729,215 with the purpose of writing off full Accumulated Losses amounting to KD 14,270,785. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » Asiya Capital Investments Company ASIYA    10 Jan 2018      42.50     -0.50
Advertisement
More News of ASIYA
ASIYA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 31, 2018 (KSE) - 10 Jan 2018
ASIYA announces resignation of a Board Member (KSE) - 03 Dec 2017
ASIYA holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2017 (KSE) - 31 Oct 2017
ASIYA announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 05 Oct 2017
ASIYA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 26 Apr 2017
ASIYA holds a General meeting on April 26, 2017 (KSE) - 12 Apr 2017
ASIYA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 22 Sep 2016
ASIYA holds a General meeting on September 21, 2016 (KSE) - 05 Sep 2016
ASIYA's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 17 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ASIYA (KSE) - 07 Aug 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center