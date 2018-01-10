ASIYA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 31, 2018 (KSE) Date: 10 Jan 2018 Asiya Capital Investments Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 31, 2018 to discuss reducing capital from KD 80 Mill to KD 65,729,215 with the purpose of writing off full Accumulated Losses amounting to KD 14,270,785. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.