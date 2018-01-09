P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NINV opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE)
Date: 09 Jan 2018
National Investments Company opened nomination for new round of Board of Directors. Applications are accepted during the period from January 9, 2018 till January 22, 2018.
National Investments Company NINV    09 Jan 2018      106.00     2.00
