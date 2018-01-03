P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SRE sells a property in the UK at KD 8.4 Mill (KSE)
Date: 09 Jan 2018
Salhia Real Estate Company sold a property in the United Kingdom at GBP 20,740,889 equivalent to KD 8,400,060 earning a net profit of KD 1,975,235.
03 Jan 2018      355.00     1.00
More News of SRE
SRE obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 04 Dec 2017
SRE holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2017 (KSE) - 08 Nov 2017
SRE commences dividend distribution effective March 22, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Mar 2017
SRE announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 15 Mar 2017
SRE holds a General meeting on March 15, 2017 (KSE) - 23 Feb 2017
SRE announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 13 Feb 2017
SRE holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2017 (KSE) - 08 Feb 2017
SRE obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 11 Dec 2016
SRE holds a Board meeting on November 9, 2016 (KSE) - 06 Nov 2016
