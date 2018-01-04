P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NOOR holds a General meeting on January 22, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 04 Jan 2018
Noor Financial Investment holds a General meeting on January 22, 2018 to discuss issuance of bonds or Sukuk up to maximum authorized limit.
Noor Financial Investment NOOR    04 Jan 2018      62.50     0.50
