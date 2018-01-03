P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALRAI announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 02 Jan 2018
Alrai Media Group Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 31, 2017. Shareholders approved to divest of full 100% stake in Alrai City Real Estate Company in favor of Green House Real Estate Company at KD 5.2 Mill.
More » Alrai Media Group Company ALRAI    03 Jan 2018      118.00     -1.00
