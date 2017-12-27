P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AFAQ withdraws from Kuwait Financial Market effective December 28, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 27 Dec 2017
Based on the approval of General meeting of February 8, 2017, as well as that of Capital Markets Authority on April 26, 2017, AFAQ Educational Services Co. announced its withdrawal from Kuwait Stock Exchange effective December 28, 2017.
