LOGISTICS replaces a Board Member (KSE)
Date: 24 Dec 2017
KGL Logistics Company appointed Mr. Sam Mathew Khateeb as Board Member to replace Mr. Yaacoub Abdullah Al Wazzan, representative of KGL Handling Co.
More News of LOGISTICS
LOGISTICS holds a Board meeting on November 15, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Nov 2017
LOGISTICS obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 05 Oct 2017
LOGISTICS announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 24 Aug 2017
LOGISTICS holds an Extraordinary General meeting on August 24, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Aug 2017
LOGISTICS announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 26 Jul 2017
LOGISTICS holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on July 25, 2017 (KSE) - 06 Jul 2017
LOGISTICS distributes grant shares effective November 22, 2016 (KSE) - 15 Nov 2016
LOGISTICS holds a Board meeting on November 15, 2016 (KSE) - 14 Nov 2016
LOGISTICS announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 26 Oct 2016
