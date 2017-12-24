P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MADAR holds a General meeting on January 15, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 24 Dec 2017
Al Madar Finance and Investment Co. holds a General meeting on January 15, 2018 to discuss appointing a sharia audit firm for financial year 2017.
Al Madar Finance and Investment Co. MADAR    24 Dec 2017      24.00     0.00
More News of MADAR
MADAR holds a Board meeting on November 6, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Nov 2017
MADAR announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 Aug 2017
MADAR announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 26 Mar 2017
MADAR holds a General meeting on March 20, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Feb 2017
MADAR announces resignation of a Board Member (KSE) - 03 Jan 2017
CMA declines MADAR's withdrawal request (KSE) - 13 Nov 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for MADAR (KSE) - 17 May 2016
MADAR's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 20 Apr 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2015 for MADAR (KSE) - 27 Mar 2016
