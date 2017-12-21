P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AUB announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 20 Dec 2017
Ahli United Bank announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 20, 2017. Shareholders approved all items on agenda.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
