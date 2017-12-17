P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
CGC obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 19 Dec 2017
Combined Group Contracting Co. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on December 18, 2017, CGC's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Combined Group Contracting Co. CGC    17 Dec 2017      476.00     -2.00
Advertisement
More News of CGC
CGC obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 19 Dec 2017
CGC holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2017 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2017
CGC commences grant share distribution effective August 2, 2017 (KSE) - 23 Jul 2017
CGC announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 15 May 2017
CGC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 15, 2017 (KSE) - 16 Apr 2017
CGC holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2016 (KSE) - 10 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for CGC (KSE) - 14 Aug 2016
CGC's new BOD (KSE) - 30 Jun 2016
CGC signs a KD 8.2 Mill contract (KSE) - 28 Jun 2016
CGC distributes bonus shares as of June 27, 2016 (KSE) - 23 Jun 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center