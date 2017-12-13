P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

GINS obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 19 Dec 2017
Gulf Insurance Group announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on December 18, 2017, GINS's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Gulf Insurance Group GINS    13 Dec 2017      696.00     -2.00
