COAST announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 14 Dec 2017
Coast Investment and Development Company announced results of General meeting held on December 14, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Complementary Board Members:
Mr. Badr Muhammad Al Qattan 
Mr. Hamed Youssef Al Badr
Mr. Mussaed Khalifa Al Kharafi
