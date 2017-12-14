P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KGL obtain approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 14 Dec 2017
Kuwait & Gulf Link Transport Co. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on December 13, 2017, KGL's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Kuwait & Gulf Link Transport Co. KGL    14 Dec 2017      67.00     1.00
