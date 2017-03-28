P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SULTAN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 12 Dec 2017
Sultan Center Food Products Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on December 12, 2017. Shareholders approved all items on agenda.
More » Sultan Center Food Products Co. SULTAN    28 Mar 2017      67.00     2.00
Advertisement
More News of SULTAN
SULTAN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 12 Dec 2017
SULTAN holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 12, 2017 (KSE) - 20 Nov 2017
SULTAN holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 20, 2017 (KSE) - 23 Oct 2017
SULTAN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 25 Sep 2017
SULTAN holds a General meeting on September 25, 2017 (KSE) - 12 Sep 2017
SULTAN announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 30 Mar 2017
SULTAN appoints a CEO (KSE) - 15 Jan 2017
SULTAN announces revised Board list (KSE) - 10 Oct 2016
SULTAN's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 16 Aug 2016
SULTAN's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 08 Jun 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center