CATTL obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 12 Dec 2017
Livestock Transport and Trading Company announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on December 10, 2017, CATTL's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Livestock Transport and Trading Company CATTL    06 Dec 2017      245.00     1.00
More News of CATTL
CATTL obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 12 Dec 2017
CATTL holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Nov 2017
CATTL obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 02 Jul 2017
CATTL commences cash dividend distribution effective May 17, 2017 (KSE) - 11 May 2017
CATTL announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 04 May 2017
CATTL holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 4, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Apr 2017
CATTL announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 08 Mar 2017
CATTL holds a Board meeting on March 8, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Mar 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for CATTL (KSE) - 31 Oct 2016
CATTL's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 21 Jul 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
