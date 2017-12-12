MENA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 10, 2018 (KSE) Date: 11 Dec 2017 MENA Real Estate Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 10, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss raising capital from KD 8,245,181 to KD 15,299,636 through issuance of 70,544,557 shares at a nominal value of 100 Fils and a premium of 33.535 Fils per share. Shares shall be allocated to shareholders of Capital Holding Company against giving up their shares in favor of MENA Real Estate Co. at 0.465 share of MENA against 1 share of Capital Holding Co. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.