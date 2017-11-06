P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
GIH opens nomination to elect two Board Members (KSE)
Date: 07 Dec 2017
Gulf Investment House opened nomination to elect two Complementary Board Members for current round. Applications are accepted for two weeks commencing December 7, 2017.
More » Gulf Investment House GIH    06 Nov 2017      22.50     -0.40
Advertisement
More News of GIH
GIH opens nomination to elect two Board Members (KSE) - 07 Dec 2017
GIH holds a General meeting on December 11, 2017 (KSE) - 03 Dec 2017
GIH holds a General meeting on December 3, 2017 (KSE) - 15 Nov 2017
Capital Market Authority announces that GIH is in the middle of a financial crisis (KSE) - 07 Nov 2017
GIH announces resignation of Board Member (KSE) - 25 Sep 2017
GIH announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 30 May 2017
GIH holds a General meeting on May 8, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Apr 2017
GIH announces revised Board list (KSE) - 26 Sep 2016
GIH announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 19 Sep 2016
GIH holds its AGM on September 19, 2016 (KSE) - 28 Aug 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center