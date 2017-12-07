P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MUBARRAD announces name change effective December 7, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 06 Dec 2017
Mubarrad Transport Co. announced that name of the company shall be changed, effective December 7, 2017, to become Mubarrad Holding.
Mubarrad Transport Co. MUBARRAD    07 Dec 2017      70.00     -1.00
