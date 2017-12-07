P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
BAYANINV obtains approval to sell Treasury shares (KSE)
Date: 06 Dec 2017
Bayan Investment Co. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on December 5, 2017, BAYANINV's request to sell 30,319,197 treasury shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Bayan Investment Co. BAYANINV    07 Dec 2017      45.00     0.10
Advertisement
More News of BAYANINV
BAYANINV obtains approval to sell Treasury shares (KSE) - 06 Dec 2017
BAYANINV holds a Board meeting on October 18, 2017(KSE) - 15 Oct 2017
BAYANINV postpones Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 23 May 2017
BAYANINV holds an Extraordinary General meeting on May 22, 2017 (KSE) - 08 May 2017
BAYANINV announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 03 May 2017
BAYANINV holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 3, 2017 (KSE) - 18 Apr 2017
BAYANINV obtains approval to sell ow shares (KSE) - 18 Dec 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for BAYANINV (KSE) - 08 Aug 2016
BAYANINV announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 17 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for BAYANINV (KSE) - 16 May 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center