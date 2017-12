ALMUDON holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 18, 2017 (KSE) Date: 03 Dec 2017 Al Mudon International Real Estate Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 18, 2017 to discuss raising capital by 290% from KD 10 Mill to KD 39 Mill through issuing 290 Mill share at a nominal value of 100 Fils per share excluding premium. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.