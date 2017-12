NRE announces Board list (KSE) Date: 28 Nov 2017 National Real Estate Company announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:

Mr. Hassan Bassam Al Houri - Chairman

Mr. Faisal Jamil Sultan Al Eissa - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Tareq Abdul Aziz Al Eissa - Member

Mr. Essam Khalil Al Refae - Member

Mr. Badr Abdul Mohsen Al Jeean - Member

Mr. Fawzi Khaled Sultan Bin Eissa - Member

Mr. Muhannad Aboul Hassan - Member

Mr. Cristofer Michael Jordan - Member

Mr. Robert Jonathan Lee - Member