TAMINV obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 28 Nov 2017
Tamdeen Investment Co announced that Central Bank of Kuwait approved, on November 26, 2017 TAMINV's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Tamdeen Investment Co TAMINV    26 Nov 2017      305.00     5.00
More News of TAMINV
TAMINV obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 28 Nov 2017
TAMINV holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2017 (KSE) - 26 Oct 2017
TAMINV holds a Board meeting on July 26, 2017 (KSE) - 25 Jul 2017
TAMINV commences dividend distribution effective May 2, 2017 (KSE) - 25 Apr 2017
TAMINV obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 07 Dec 2016
TAMINV announces revised Board list (KSE) - 02 Jun 2016
TAMINV distributes the bonus shares as of June 2, 2016 (KSE) - 30 May 2016
TAMINV commences dividend distribution on May 18, 2016 (KSE) - 15 May 2016
TAMINV holds a General meeting on May 31, 2016 (KSE) - 15 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for TAMINV (KSE) - 12 May 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
