KCIN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 28 Nov 2017
Kuwait National Cinema Company announced that Central Bank of Kuwait approved, on November 23, 2017 KCIN's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
Kuwait National Cinema Company KCIN    21 Nov 2017      1300.00     -180.00
