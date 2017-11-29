P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NBK obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 28 Nov 2017
National Bank of Kuwait announced that Central Bank of Kuwait approved, on November 28, 2017 NBK's request to extend permit to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over an additional period of 6 months commencing expiry of current permit on November 30, 2017.
