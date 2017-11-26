P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AMAR announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 26 Nov 2017
Amar for Finance and Leasing Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on November 26, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend Clause (2) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (1) of the Company Statute.
