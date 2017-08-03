P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KUWAITRE obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 26 Nov 2017
Kuwait Reinsurance Co. announced that Capital Market Authority approved, on November 23, 2017, KUWAITRE request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Kuwait Reinsurance Co. KUWAITRE    03 Aug 2017      187.00     1.00
More News of KUWAITRE
KUWAITRE obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 26 Nov 2017
KUWAITRE holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2017 (KSE) - 02 Nov 2017
KUWAITRE holds a Board meeting on August 9, 2017 (KSE) - 30 Jul 2017
KUWAITRE holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017 (KSE) - 03 Apr 2017
KUWAITRE announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 16 Feb 2017
KUWAITRE holds a Board meeting on February 15, 2017 (KSE) - 06 Feb 2017
KUWAITRE obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 24 Nov 2016
KUWAITRE's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 03 Aug 2016
Resignation of KUWAITRE's CEO (KSE) - 27 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for KUWAITRE (KSE) - 04 May 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
