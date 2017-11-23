P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MENA announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 22 Nov 2017
MENA Real Estate Company announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on November 22, 2017. Shareholders approved the following:
- Non distribution of dividends for financial year ended on March 31, 2017
- Full acquisition of shares of Capital Holding Company
- Reduction of capital from KD 19,650,015 to KD 8,245,181 to fully write off Accumulated Losses as of March 31, 2017. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute were amended accordingly
- Reduction of number of Board Members from 7 to 5. Clause (13) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly.
MENA Real Estate Company MENA    23 Nov 2017      18.70     -1.60
