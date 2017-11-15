P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

CBK obtain approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 15 Nov 2017
Commercial Bank of Kuwait announced that Central Bank of Kuwait approved to extend permit granted to the Bank to buy back or sell up to 10% of owns shares over an additional period of 6 months ending May 20, 2018.
More News of CBK
CBK commences grant share distribution effective April 25, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Apr 2017
CBK announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 02 Apr 2017
CBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 1, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Mar 2017
CBK announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 01 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for CBK (KSE) - 14 Aug 2016
CBK provides KD 80 Mill to finance Clean Fuel Project (KSE) - 02 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for CBK (KSE) - 25 Apr 2016
CBK's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 27 Mar 2016
CBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 26, 2016 (KSE) - 10 Mar 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
