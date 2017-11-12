P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AQAR announces resignation of a Board Member and appointment of a replacement (KSE)
Date: 13 Nov 2017
Aqar Real Estate Investments Co. accepted resignation of Board Member Mr. Abdul Rahman Fahd Al Dakheel effective November 13, 2017. Substitute Member Mr. Abdullah Jassem Khaled Al Saadoun was summoned to resume current round.
More » Aqar Real Estate Investments Co. AQAR    12 Nov 2017      60.00     -10.00
More News of AQAR
AQAR announces resignation of a Board Member and appointment of a replacement (KSE) - 13 Nov 2017
AQAR holds a Board meeting on October 22, 2017 (KSE) - 18 Oct 2017
AQAR holds a Board meeting on October 11, 2017 (KSE) - 08 Oct 2017
AQAR commences dividend distribution effective April 6, 2017 (KSE) - 30 Mar 2017
AQAR holds a General meeting on March 28, 2017 (KSE) - 07 Mar 2017
AQAR announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 13 Feb 2017
AQAR obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 01 Dec 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for AQAR (KSE) - 25 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for AQAR (KSE) - 03 Aug 2016
AQAR's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 02 May 2016
» More News
