KFIC holds a Board meeting on November 2, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 31 Oct 2017
Kuwait Finance and Investment Co. holds a Board meeting on November 2, 2017 to discuss financial results of period ended on September 30, 2017.
Kuwait Finance and Investment Co. KFIC    31 Oct 2017      46.70     -0.30
KFIC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 29 May 2017
KFIC holds a General meeting on May 28, 2017 (KSE) - 10 May 2017
KFIC obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 31 Jan 2017
KFIC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 20 Sep 2016
KFIC holds a General meeting on September 20, 2016 (KSE) - 30 Aug 2016
KFIC's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 16 Aug 2016
KFIC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 17 Jul 2016
KFIC acquires a US$ 41.5 Mill building in USA (KSE) - 03 Jul 2016
KFIC holds its EGM on July 17, 2016 (KSE) - 30 Jun 2016
