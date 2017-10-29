P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

QIC holds a Board meeting on November 4, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 30 Oct 2017
Umm Al-Qaiwain General Investments Co holds a Board meeting on November 4, 2017 to discuss financial results of period ended on September 30, 2017.
More » Umm Al-Qaiwain General Investments Co QIC    29 Oct 2017      79.90     0.90
