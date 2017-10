JAZEERA announces Board list (KSE) Date: 30 Oct 2017 Jazeera Airways Co. announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting of October 29, 2017 as follows:

Mr. Marwan Marzoug Boudi - Chairman

Mr. Marzoug Jassem Marzoug Boudi - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Ahmad Abdullah - Member

Mr. Hany Muhammad Shawki Youness - Member

Mr. Muhammad Jassem Muhammad Al Moussa - Member

Mr. Muhammad Muhtashem Muhammad Moezam Khan - Member

Mr. Suhail Kamel Hemssy - Member

Mr. Bertrand Philip Graboski - Member