KPROJ holds a Board meeting on October 31, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 29 Oct 2017
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) holds a Board meeting on October 31, 2017 to discuss financial results of period ended on September 30, 2017.
More News of KPROJ
KPROJ obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 19 Oct 2017
KPROJ announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 05 Apr 2017
KPROJ commences dividend distribution effective April 11, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Apr 2017
KPROJ holds a General meeting on April 5, 2017 (KSE) - 21 Mar 2017
KPROJ announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 07 Mar 2017
KPROJ holds a Board meeting on March 7, 2017 (KSE) - 27 Feb 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for KPROJ (KSE) - 26 Oct 2016
KPROJ's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 27 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for KPROJ (KSE) - 26 Apr 2016
