JAZEERA announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 29 Oct 2017
Jazeera Airways Co. announced results of General meeting held on October 29, 2017. Shareholders elected the following three Complementary Board Members:
Messrs. Travel Technology Systems Co.
Messrs. Bawadi Real Estate Global Co.
Mr. Bertrand Philip Graboski
More » Jazeera Airways Co. JAZEERA    29 Oct 2017      640.00     0.00
More News of JAZEERA
JAZEERA holds a Board meeting on October 31, 2017 (KSE) - 29 Oct 2017
JAZEERA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 29 Oct 2017
JAZEERA holds a General meeting on October 29, 2017 (KSE) - 12 Oct 2017
JAZEERA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 14 Sep 2017
JAZEERA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 14, 2017 (KSE) - 24 Aug 2017
JAZEERA commences dividend distribution effective May 11, 2017 (KSE) - 07 May 2017
JAZEERA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 01 May 2017
JAZEERA holds a General meeting on April 30, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Apr 2017
JAZEERA announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 12 Feb 2017
JAZEERA appoints a CEO (KSE) - 30 Jan 2017
» More News
