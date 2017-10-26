P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

FUTUREKID holds a Board meeting on October 31, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 26 Oct 2017
Future Kid Entertainment and Real Estate holds a Board meeting on October 31, 2017 to discuss financial results of period ended on September 30, 2017.
Future Kid Entertainment And Real Estate FUTUREKID    26 Oct 2017      111.00
