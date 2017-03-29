GYPSUM announces results of General meeting (KSE)

ABOUT US - Consulting Services
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
Arabic عربي
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
GYPSUM announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 23 Oct 2017
Kuwait Gypsum Manufacturing and Trading Co announced results of General meeting held on October 22, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 5% cash dividends for financial year 2016 as well as the voluntarily withdrawal from Kuwait Stock Exchange.
More »
Kuwait Gypsum Manufacturing and Trading Co GYPSUM
29 Mar 2017
95.00
0.00
More News of GYPSUM
GYPSUM announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 23 Oct 2017
GYPSUM holds a General meeting on October 22, 2017 (KSE)
- 17 Oct 2017
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for GYPSUM (KSE)
- 28 Sep 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for GYPSUM (KSE)
- 28 Sep 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for GYPSUM (KSE)
- 21 Mar 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for GYPSUM (KSE)
- 15 Nov 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for GYPSUM (KSE)
- 16 Aug 2015
GYPSUM holds a Board meeting on August 13, 2015 (KSE)
- 11 Aug 2015
GYPSUM commences dividend distribution effective April 19, 2015 (KSE)
- 14 Apr 2015
GYPSUM announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 05 Apr 2015
Latest Company News
KINV holds a Board meeting on October 26, 2017 (KSE)
- 24 Oct 2017
MABANEE holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2017 (KSE)
- 24 Oct 2017
AAYANRE holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2017 (KSE)
- 24 Oct 2017
PCEM holds a Board meeting on November 1, 2017 (KSE)
- 24 Oct 2017
KGL announces resignation of CEO (KSE)
- 23 Oct 2017
GYPSUM announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 23 Oct 2017
ALRAI holds a Board meeting on October 24, 2017 (KSE)
- 23 Oct 2017
FIRSTDUBAI holds a Board meeting on November 1, 2017 (KSE)
- 23 Oct 2017
BIIHC holds a Board meeting on October 25, 2017 (KSE)
- 23 Oct 2017
SULTAN holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 20, 2017 (KSE)
- 23 Oct 2017
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
26 Oct
Kuwait Investment Company
26 Oct
KAMCO Investment Company
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
26 Oct
KAMCO Investment Company
26 Oct
Kuwait Investment Company
29 Oct
Aayan Real Estate Co.
29 Oct
Jazeera Airways Co.
30 Oct
Mushrif Trading and Contracting Co.
Latest Sector News
KSE announces that Safat Global is listed back effective November 7, 2017 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
KSE announces companies suspended from trading (KSE)
- 22 Nov 2015
KSE announces conclusion of shares sale in favor of Ministry of Justice (KSE)
- 25 Oct 2015
