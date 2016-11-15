P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MTCC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 30, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 22 Oct 2017
Mushrif Trading and Contracting Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 30, 2017 to discuss reducing number of Board Members from 7 to 5. Clause (13) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
Mushrif Trading and Contracting Co. MTCC    15 Nov 2016      56.00     -1.00
More News of MTCC
MTCC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 30, 2017 (KSE) - 22 Oct 2017
MTCC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 22, 2017 (KSE) - 28 Sep 2017
MTCC's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 16 Aug 2016
MTCC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 22 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for MTCC (KSE) - 17 May 2016
MTCC holds its AGM on May 19, 2016 (KSE) - 16 May 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for MTCC (KSE) - 03 Apr 2016
MTCC signs a KWD 13.9 Mill tender (KSE) - 25 Jan 2016
MTCC signs a KWD 82.8 Mill contract (KSE) - 22 Nov 2015
Resutls for the nine-month period 2015 for MTCC (KSE) - 19 Nov 2015
» More News
